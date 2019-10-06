4 Injured After Speeding Delhi Bus Crashes Into 3 Two-Wheelers

The driver is in police custody, a senior police official said.

Four men were injured when a speeding DTC bus rammed into three two-wheelers in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday evening, the police said.

They said the victims were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where the condition of one Sumit was stated to be critical.

The bus, being driven by Anil Kumar (42), was going towards Uttam Nagar from Delhi cantonment when it crashed into two bikes and a scooter.

The driver is in police custody, a senior police official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.