Four Drown During Ganesh Idol Immersion In Delhi

Bodies of all the people were found by Delhi fire personnel

The bodies of two men and two women, who drowned during Ganesh idol immersion, were recovered from a village in Delhi in the early hours of Friday, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire department received information regarding the drowning incident at 8.58 pm on Thursday, officials said.

One fire engine was rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was initiated. The bodies of two men and two women were recovered, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they said.

