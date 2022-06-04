Vehicle Catches Fire At Delhi Airport Cargo Bay, No Damage Reported

An internal investigation has been ordered by the concerned departments.

A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire.

"On Friday at about 5:25 pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near celebi export barrier," an airport official told ANI.

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control.

"Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48 pm, the fire was fully controlled," Delhi airport officials who were at the spot told ANI.

A video in possession of ANI shows that at the time fire was reported, several passengers aircrafts were near the fire site loading baggage but no damage has been reported.

An internal investigation has been ordered by the concerned departments, including the cargo department for the fire incident.

