Fire At Hotel In Delhi's Connaught Place, 14 Hospitalised

The fire broke out at around 9 am in the basement of The Park Hotel, located opposite Jantar Mantar.

The fire was caused by a short-circuit.

New Delhi:

A minor fire broke out at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday morning, causing panic in the complex. 

The incident happened around 9 am in the basement of The Park Hotel, located opposite Jantar. Initial reports suggest the fire was caused by the short-circuit in the hotel. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot.

"We first got information from Rajinder Nagar police station and then hospital," Deepak Yadav, Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, told news agency ANI.

More than a dozen people, including foreigners, were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathlessness caused by the smoke. Twelve have been discharged. 

