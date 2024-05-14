Fire Breaks Out At Income Tax Building In Delhi, 7 People Rescued

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters

A fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Seven people -- five men and two women -- were rescued safely. One person, who received minor injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital, the DFS said.

#WATCH | Fire broke out at CR building located in Delhi's ITO; 21 fire engines present at the spot https://t.co/L4o0mjEmAppic.twitter.com/wOMyapUkTa — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.

"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the DFS said.

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on a window ledge while escaping the fire. The firefighters helped them get down through ladders.

"I got an information at 4 pm that total seven people -- five men and two women were rescued safely by DFS from the third floor of the building. The process of dousing flames completely is still going on," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

"As the firefighters reached the spot, they evacuated the building. We had to use gas mask due to toxic fumes, but all those who were in the building were rescued safely. We have informed the local police of the area for further investigation into the matter to know actual cause of the fire," Atul Garg said.

