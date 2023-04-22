Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Vikas Bhawan Near ITO, 4 Fire Trucks On Spot

A fire broke out at Delhi's Vikas Bhawan near ITO today. (Representational Image)

A fire broke out at Delhi's Vikas Bhawan near ITO in the national capital today, officials said. Four fire trucks were rushed to the spot, they added,

The fire department received information regarding the fire at around 8:30 am. Firefighting operations are currently being carried out.

Several offices may have been closed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Further details are awaited.



