Man Dies Of Suffocation After Fire At Income Tax Office In Delhi

A man died of suffocation after a fire broke out on the third floor of the Income Tax Office building in Delhi today. The 46-year-old, an office superintendent, was found unconscious at the scene. He was declared dead at the hospital.

As many as 21 fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 2.38 PM. The fire has been brought under control and seven people have been rescued. A forensic team is also at the spot. Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

The Delhi Fire Services said that seven people -- five men and two women -- were rescued and one person, who received minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital.