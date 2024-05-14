Man Dies Of Suffocation After Fire At Income Tax Office In Delhi

The man, an office superintendent, was found unconscious at the scene. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Man Dies Of Suffocation After Fire At Income Tax Office In Delhi

A man died of suffocation after a fire broke out on the third floor of the Income Tax Office building in Delhi today. The 46-year-old, an office superintendent, was found unconscious at the scene. He was declared dead at the hospital.

As many as 21 fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 2.38 PM. The fire has been brought under control and seven people have been rescued. A forensic team is also at the spot. Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

The Delhi Fire Services said that seven people -- five men and two women -- were rescued and one person, who received minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

