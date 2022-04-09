Fire At Factory In Delhi Industrial Area, 6 Firefighters Injured

The fire reportedly occurred due to a blast in LPG cylinders at 4.45 am.

Six firefighters were injured while trying to douse fire at a factory in an industrial area in Delhi this morning.

The fire reportedly occurred due to a blast in LPG cylinders at 4.45 am. It was brought under control by 10 fire engines that were rushed to the location in Delhi's Anand Parbat Industrial Area.

All the injured were admitted to BL Kapoor Hospital.

In another incident, five shops spread over three buildings in Azad market area caught fire today leading to damage to several goods kept in these shops.

Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that the fire has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines.

"The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings," Mr Atwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

No casualties were reported so far.