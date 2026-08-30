Fed Up With Fights, Man Kills 38-Year-Old Schizophrenic Son In Delhi

Frustrated over frequent quarrels in the family, an elderly man allegedly murdered his 38-year-old schizophrenic son with the help of an associate, with police arresting both accused, officials said on Saturday.

Father Talukdar Ansari (64) and Md Wasim alias Akram (49) allegedly lured Gul Hasan to an abandoned container on the pretext of taking him to a doctor, where they hit him on the head with a concrete block and later strangulated him with a rope made out of cloth, police said.

According to police, Hasan had been suffering from schizophrenia and, due to his condition, frequently got into fights with his parents and other relatives. Fed up with the repeated altercations, Ansari allegedly decided to kill his son.

Gul Hasan's body was found inside an abandoned container around 500 metres from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. Information about the body was received around 7.15 pm on August 23, following which police teams reached the spot.

According to police, an injury was visible on the victim's head and a concrete block bearing blood stains was found nearby.

Preliminary examination indicated an injury on the left temporal region of the head, apparently caused by the stone, following which a murder case was registered.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and adjoining areas and established a trail of the victim's movements.

Footage showed Hasan moving with two men towards the crime scene. The three were seen proceeding towards the abandoned container, but Hasan did not return, police said.

The two suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, following which Ansari and Wasim were apprehended.

During interrogation, police learnt that Hasan, son of Ansari, had been suffering from schizophrenia and his condition had led to frequent fights with family members, police said.

Police said the accused allegedly lured Hasan to the abandoned container on the pretext of taking him to a doctor. Upon reaching the secluded location, Wasim allegedly hit Hasan on the head with a stone, while Ansari also assaulted him.

The duo then allegedly strangulated Hasan with a rope made from cloth pieces and left his body inside the container.

A concrete block allegedly used in the murder, blood-stained clothes allegedly worn by the accused and a rope made out of cotton cloth -- allegedly used for strangulation -- have been recovered, police said.

Further investigation is underway to corroborate the sequence of events through forensic and technical evidence and collect other relevant evidence, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)