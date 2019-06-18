Father Of Delhi Driver Alleges Police Attacked Young Grandson

Video clips of the incident have gone viral on the social media.

The father of a tempo driver, who was involved in a clash with police in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar today, defended him saying his son took out his sword to save himself and not to harm anybody.

A police officer was injured after he was allegedly attacked by the driver on Sunday evening. The police said the driver also chased the officer with the sword, following a collision of their vehicles.

The father of the 45-year-old "Gramin Sewa" driver, said his son took out the sword for his own safety after the police officers allegedly thrashed him with baton.

In one of the purported clips, the man is seen chasing policemen with the sword in his hand, while in another, the policemen are seen thrashing him and his son with batons.

"We just want strict action against the police officers involved in the incident. They have brutally beaten up my son and minor grandson," he said.

Three policemen have been suspended for "unprofessional conduct" during the clash with the tempo driver, a senior officer of the Delhi Police said.

"I was more worried about my grandson as he is a minor and was attacked by them in broad daylight," he claimed.

The driver's family said they have given 24-hours to police to take action and rusticate the police officers who were involved in the incident otherwise they will protest again outside the police station.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police beefed up security around the Mukherjee Nagar police station where the incident took place.

The situation remained tense in the area Monday as people held protest to express anger over the incident.

The auto drivers in the area said they would not allow autos, Gramin Sewas and e-rickshaws to ply on the route.

"We asked vehicle drivers to take some other route," one of the auto drivers said.

Police, along with special force, successfully dispersed the crowd and restored the traffic situation in the area.