On Video, Street Fight Between Delhi Cops And Driver Who Pulled Out Sword

A fight between policemen and a tempo driver in Delhi

A street fight between a group of policemen and a tempo driver, who pulled out a sword, unfolded in broad daylight in north-west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after their vehicles met with an accident on Sunday.

In a mobile phone video shot by an eyewitness, the policemen are seen confronting the man after his vehicle allegedly ran over the foot of a policeman. He then takes out a sword and runs after them.

The police said two of their men were injured in the attack. The tempo driver, however, alleged it was the policemen who attacked him first.

The policemen identified as assistant sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and constable Pushpendra have been suspended, the police said, according to news agency ANI.

It is alleged the policemen dragged the driver and his son out of their auto and thrashed them.

"The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword," the police said in a statement. "Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg," it said.

A group of people gathered outside the police station in Mukherjee Nagar, near the Delhi University's north campus, to protest against the alleged assault on the driver.

Former Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee president Manjit Singh GK condemned the alleged attack. "Policemen stopped the auto driver and pointed a pistol at him; he was later dragged out of the vehicle and brutally thrashed," said Manjit Singh, ANI reported.

With inputs from ANI