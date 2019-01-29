Entry, Exit At 2 Delhi Metro Stations To Be Closed For Few Hours Today

Entry and exit facilities at the Central Secretariat station and the Udyog Bhawan station will not be available from 2 pm to 6.30 pm, he said.

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6.30 pm, the official said (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Entry and exit at two metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for few hours on Tuesday as part of security arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony, a senior DMRC official said Monday.

Entry and exit facilities at the Central Secretariat station and the Udyog Bhawan station will not be available from 2 pm to 6.30 pm, he said.

However, entry or exit at the Central Secretariat station will be allowed from gate no. 1 only from 2 pm to 4 pm, while the rest of its gates will remain closed during this period, he said.

However, interchange facility for passengers from Line 2 or Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) to Line 6 or Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat Metro station during this period.

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6.30 pm, the official said.

The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk officially marks the closure of the Republic Day celebrations.

Delhi metroDelhi Metro Stations

