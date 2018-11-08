Delhi Police Register 550 Cases, Arrest More Than 300 On Diwali Night

Delhi police registered 562 cases, arrested 310 people for violating Top Court order (Representational)

Over 550 cases were registered and more than 300 people arrested in Delhi on Diwali night for violating the Supreme Court's order on burning of fire crackers, officials said Thursday. Police also seized 2,776 kg of firecrackers from various parts of the city on Diwali. The Delhi police said it registered around 562 cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested 310 people for violating the Supreme Court's order. Those arrested were later granted bail, a senior police officer said.

Legal action was taken against 24 juveniles under the provisions of the Juvenile Act for not abiding by the top court's direction, he said.

The Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. It had also allowed manufacture and sale of only "green crackers", which have a low light and sound emission and less harmful chemicals.

The court had asked the police to ensure that banned firecrackers were not sold and said in case of any violation, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned would be held personally liable and it would amount to committing contempt of the court.

According to police, out of the 562 cases registered, six cases were registered in New Delhi district, 22 in southwest district, 37 in east district, 59 in northeast district, 47 in Shadara, 30 in central, eight in north, 48 in northwest, 58 in Rohini, 48 in south, 23 in southeast, 52 in west, 89 in outer Delhi and 35 in Dwarka district of Delhi.

Among the eight cases registered in north district, two were in Burari, two in Sabzi Mandi and four in Roop Nagar, they said. Subsequently, 11 people were arrested and 23 calls received regarding burning and selling of firecrackers, police said.

Similarly, in Delhi's Dwarka, 35 cases were registered and 20 people arrested for violating norms. Dwarka district police received 71 calls relating to firecracker burning, officials added.