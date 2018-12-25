Dense Fog Disrupts Air, Rail Traffic In Delhi; 45 Flights Delayed

Most departures at Delhi airport were delayed due to dense fog. (File)

People in the national capital woke up to a cold foggy Christmas morning with visibility dropping to 50 metres affecting flight schedule and causing cancellation of over 300 trains.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remained 'severe' for the fourth consecutive day as high humidity, low wind speed and drop in mercury prevented the dispersal of particulate matters.

According to SAFAR, Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was 423 -- in the hazardous zone -- as the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted shallow fog for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the humidity was 100 per cent; visibility dropped to 50 metres at Palam with a spate of flight delays at the Delhi airport.

As many as 45 flight departures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) was delayed for over an hour due to dense fog.

"Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at Delhi, few of our flights have been affected," the Jet Airways tweeted.

"The overall air quality in Delhi is severe," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in daily pollution analysis.

"There is a significant fall in temperature which has brought down the boundary layer significantly with the huge amount of moisture beneath," SAFAR said.

All departures at Delhi airport resumed at 9:16 am after they were stopped at 7:15 am due to dense fog.

At the IGI Airport (T3) PM2.5 was recorded at 434. Many areas in the capital recorded Particulate Matter (PM)10 levels way beyond the safe standard.

Experts advised against all physical activities outdoors and prescribed the use of N-95 or P-100 respirators when stepping out.

A total of 316 trains were cancelled this morning. Train starting from here that were cancelled included Shramjeevi express to Rajgir in Bihar, Gomti express to Lucknow and Mahabodhi express.

