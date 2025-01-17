Dense Fog Continues To Blanket Delhi, Over 100 Flights, 27 Trains Delayed

A thick blanket of fog continued to blanket Delhi on Friday, reducing visibility and delaying more than 100 flights and over 20 train operations. Officials said that at least 130 flights are running late this morning as the visibility across the national capital dropped between zero to 200 meters.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in an update, said the flights that are not CAT III complaint may get impacted. It also advised passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said in a post on X.

IndiGo also issued an advisory saying, "Due to foggy conditions in Delhi, low visibility may lead to changes in flight schedules. We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport."

At least 27 trains heading towards Delhi were delayed, officials said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 294 this morning in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Visuals show the national capital covered in fog.

GRAP 4 revoked

Delhi's AQI touched the 'severe plus' category last year post-Diwali, forcing the authorities to impose the fourth and last stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Since then, the capital has been witnessing the imposition and revoking of the Stage 3 and 4 of GRAP.

On Thursday, the government re-imposed Stage 4 of GRAP after a thick smog enveloped the national capital, reducing visibility to zero. However, it was revoked a day later after light rain improved air quality in the region. According to the GRAP sub-committee, they revoked the GRAP 4 rules considering its disruptive nature that impacts a large number of stakeholders and the public at large. But the GRAP 3 will remain in effect.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mostly clear sky for Friday with dense fog in the morning.