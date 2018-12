Fog at Delhi airport: All departures at Delhi airport are on hold for the past hour

All departures at Delhi airport have been stopped for the last hour due to dense fog, news agency ANI reported. The dense fog has led to poor visibility on the runway.

Several parts of Delhi and other states in north India were engulfed in thick fog this morning.

With departures getting delayed, some people complained on social media that their travel plans on Christmas would be affected.