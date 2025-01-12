Fog Delays 25 Trains, Disrupts Flight Ops In Delhi, Light Rain Likely Today

Dense fog disrupted flight and train services in Delhi on Sunday morning. According to the Indian Railways, 25 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India.

Some of the trains running late are Purushottam Superfast Express, Farakka Express, Anvt Humsafar and S Kranti Superfast Express.

As cold waves gripped the national capital, some flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 12 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The air quality in the national capital was recorded 'poor'. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 284 in Delhi today at 9 am.

IMD has issued a warning of a wet spell in the city, with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day.

Visuals from India Gate showed near-zero visibility in the national capital, with people seeking refuge in night shelters in Safdarjung to escape the harsh weather.

Vegpal Singh, a local said that people in the night shelters were providing two meals a day, along with proper bedding and blankets for the people staying there.

"The people who are taking refuge in the night shelters here are being provided with two-time meals and proper bed and blankets. If there are any medical treatments needed, we take them to AIIMS hospital which is nearby.." said Singh.

On January 11, light rain was witnessed in the national capital and the temperature dropped to 7.7 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Several parts of North India were engulfed in a thick layer of fog this morning. Morning visuals for Rajasthan's Jodhpur showed the city being blanketed with fog.

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal was seen covered in a thin layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city. In Kanpur, a group of elderly people was seen huddled around a bonfire. Raj Kumar, an auto driver, told ANI, "We face problems getting to work because it is so cold. Bonfires should at least be placed at the roundabouts."

Cold waves continued in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital, Srinagar, as winter's chill intensified in Northern India.

Parts of Chandigarh received light spell of rain today.

A dense layer of fog enveloped Mumbai as well.

