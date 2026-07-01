Delhi's Wrong-Side Driving Crackdown Intensifies; Over 2,000 FIRs In 6 Months

Delhi Police has nearly doubled its action against motorists driving against the flow, issuing 3.42 lakh challans and registering 2,033 FIRs in the first six months of 2026, according to official figures reviewed on Tuesday.

The data shows police issued 3,42,381 challans for wrong-side driving till June 25, compared with 1,72,879 during the same period last year- a 98% jump.

The crackdown has extended beyond motorists taking the wrong lane. Action against unauthorized parking has also intensified, with police issuing 10,62,350 challans, up from 7,78,258 a year ago, marking a 36.5% increase.

The figures were reviewed during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with senior Delhi Police officers, including the Commissioner of Police and top traffic officials. The review also covered enforcement against helmetless riding and triple riding, with officials asked to continue strict action against both violations.

East Delhi sees the sharpest rise

The sharpest increase in action was reported from Delhi Police's Eastern Range, which covers several of the city's busiest roads and markets.

Wrong-side driving challans in the range almost tripled, rising 189% from 33,413 to 96,472. Unauthorized parking challans also more than doubled, climbing 103% from 1,13,070 to 2,29,313. Police registered 397 FIRs for wrong-side driving in the range.

The trend, however, was visible across the city.

The Northern Range recorded the second-highest increase, with wrong-side driving challans rising 128% to 25,251 and 410 FIRs being registered. In the Central Range, challans increased 81.5% to 1,25,441, while unauthorized parking challans almost doubled to 1,88,116. Police registered 334 FIRs there.

The New Delhi Range reported a 105% increase in wrong-side driving challans to 22,901. The Southern Range saw a 79% rise to 36,663, while the Western Range recorded the lowest increase among the six ranges at 29%, with 35,653 challans. FIRs registered for wrong-side driving stood at 333 in the Southern Range and 296 in the Western Range.

Illegal parking also under scanner

Delhi Police also widened its focus on illegal parking and encroachments.

Between January and June, police carried out around 4,900 special joint drives with civic agencies, Resident Welfare Associations and Market Trade Associations. The drives resulted in nearly 3.9 lakh challans for improper parking as authorities sought to clear pedestrian pathways and improve traffic movement.

Part of a wider traffic drive

The latest figures come amid a broader traffic enforcement campaign launched by Delhi Police in recent months, with wrong-side driving emerging as one of the key areas of focus.

The data shows that action has increased across all six traffic ranges this year, alongside stricter enforcement against unauthorized parking, helmetless riding and triple riding, as police continue efforts to improve road discipline and traffic flow across the capital.