Delhi Hospital Resident Doctors On Strike After Colleagues Attacked

The doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have demanded security at the workplace.

Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Safdarjung Hospital Delhi on Thursday went on an indefinite strike after two resident doctors were brutally thrashed by the attendants of a patient, who died during treatment.

The resident doctors have also withdrawn themselves from the hospital's emergency services, causing a lot of inconvenience to the patients.

The doctors have demanded security at the workplace.

The deceased was a 40-year-old patient, who was suffering from chronic liver disease, hypertension, and other serious complications.

According to information, the two RDs while being on duty were brutally beaten by the relatives of the deceased in Ward No. 12 of the hospital. They have sustained injuries on the face, hand, back, abdomen and limbs.

The hospital superintendent and RDA representatives held a late-night meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Health to discuss the matter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.