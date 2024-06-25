Fire In Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Building, Nurse Rescued From 3rd Floor

A fire broke out in a store room in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital

A fire broke out in a store room in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

No one was injured in the incident. A nurse was rescued from the third floor of the building, they said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the department received information about the fire around 10.40 am.

"The fire was at gate no. 6 of the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in the building's store room," he added.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, DFS Divisional Officer (South) said, "Eleven fire tenders, including fire bowsers, were rushed to the spot. We controlled the fire immediately and rescued an elderly nurse from the third floor after breaking a window of the hospital." A police investigation will ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

Safdarjung Hospital said in a statement that the hospital fire safety system was functional and was activated after the fire broke out.

"Within no time, the Fire Management Team of Safdarjung Hospital and personnel from the CPWD and officials of Estate Section reached the spot... The hospital fire safety system was functional and got activated to contain the fire. Window panes were broken for easy escape of smoke," it said.

"All patients and staff were evacuated within a few minutes from the skin ward and other departments. The skin ward and the dog bite clinic have been shifted to the New Emergency Block," read the statement.

The medical superintendent personally supervised the process. The firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties and only minimal damage to property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it said.

"The Medical Superintendent immediately called a meeting of all stakeholders including CPWD, estate (section) and Fire Management Team. The CPWD has been assigned the task of making a complete assessment and to ascertain the damage and the repairs needed," it added.



