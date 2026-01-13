Delhi's Defunct Rajghat Thermal Power Plant Is Set For A Nightlife Makeover

From silent chimneys to live concerts, cafes, and riverfront evenings, the long-shut Rajghat Thermal Power Plant could soon get a new lease of life.

The Delhi government is drawing up an ambitious redevelopment blueprint to transform the defunct Rajghat Thermal Power Plant into a buzzing nightlife and cultural and entertainment hub, officials said on Tuesday.

Shut for over a decade, the sprawling 28-acre industrial site is now being eyed for a complete makeover, one that could add a new after-dark address to the capital's limited nightlife landscape.

From Power Generation To Entertainment Destination

According to sources in the power department, the proposed redevelopment aims to repurpose the abandoned plant into a vibrant public space featuring cafes, live music concerts, Sufi nights, open-air performance arenas, and designated entertainment zones.

Officials said the department has studied multiple successful redevelopment models from India and abroad before shaping the proposal. These include New York's iconic High Line Park, London's Battersea Power Station, Germany's Zollverein Coal Mine, and Canada's Toronto Distillery District, all former industrial sites turned into cultural landmarks.

Boosting Nightlife, Tourism And Revenue

The project's core objective, officials said, is to boost Delhi's nightlife, attract tourists, and unlock new revenue streams for the government.

"The proposal is currently at the planning stage," a senior official said. "Once the preliminary plan is finalised, it will be sent to the Cabinet for approval and financial sanction. After that, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared to take the work forward."

Government sources pointed out that evening and night-time entertainment options in Delhi remain limited for the general public.

"People mostly end up going to malls or watching movies. Beyond that, there aren't many public spaces to unwind at night," an official said. "This redevelopment can change that while also boosting tourism and revenue."

Green Focus Along The Yamuna

Officials stressed that sustainability and environmental conservation are central to the proposal. A scenic promenade is planned along the Yamuna riverfront, complete with solar-powered LED lighting, benches made from recycled plant material, and solar-charged pedal boats.

"All facilities are proposed to operate on a zero-emission model," an official said, adding that the project could also help save thousands of units of electricity by repurposing unused infrastructure.

If cleared, the Rajghat redevelopment could mark one of Delhi's most high-profile urban renewal projects, turning a long-forgotten power plant into a lively cultural and nightlife destination along the Yamuna.