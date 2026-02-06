Delhi To Start Double-Decker Tourist Buses For Key Heritage Sites

Delhi is set to offer tourists a new way to explore its most iconic landmarks. The Delhi government will roll out double-decker tourist buses later this month, connecting key heritage and cultural sites across the national capital through a dedicated sightseeing circuit.

Senior officials in the department said the service, expected to begin in February, is aimed at domestic and international tourists and will focus on Delhi's central vista and surrounding national landmarks.

Route to cover Parliament, Kartavya Path, Bharat Mandapam and War Memorial

The proposed circuit will cover prominent attractions including the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, National War Memorial, Bharat Mandapam, the new Parliament complex, Kartavya Path and Dilli Haat. The initiative is part of a broader effort to present Delhi's central vista as a cohesive and easily accessible tourist experience.

Officials said the elevated seating on double-decker buses will allow visitors to view iconic sites from a higher vantage point, offering a more immersive and comfortable sightseeing option.

Evening sightseeing tours also in the works

Apart from daytime services, the government is also planning evening tours. Officials said the route for night-time sightseeing has largely been finalised, with operational timings expected to be announced soon.

Electric double-decker bus to roll out around February 20

One electric double-decker bus, along with two additional buses, is expected to become operational around February 20, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Delhi government. The electric bus has been manufactured by a private company and provided under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

CSR-funded bus handed over from transport to tourism department

Initially stationed at the Okhla depot under the transport department, the double-decker bus has now been formally handed over to the tourism department for operations.

"The tourism department plans to operate the bus from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to key destinations such as Bharat Mandapam, the National War Memorial, the new Parliament complex and other popular sites," a senior official said.

Ticketing and timings to be announced soon

Officials said details related to ticket pricing, booking and service timings will be shared shortly, ahead of the formal launch of the tourism circuit.

Move follows CM Rekha Gupta's budget push for national landmark circuit

The launch follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget announcement outlining plans to develop a flagship tourist circuit centred on national landmarks. The circuit is envisioned as a showcase of India's democratic institutions and modern heritage.

Focus on sustainable transport and longer tourist stays

Officials said the initiative is expected to not only enhance the overall tourism experience but also encourage longer stays by visitors, while promoting the use of sustainable, electric public transport in the national capital.

