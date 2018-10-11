Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor For Fourth Day

A slew of measures are being taken by the CPCB to fight pollution during winters. (File)

The national capital's air quality remained poor for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with increase in wind speed raising hopes about improvement in the situation in the next few days.

The overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm Thursday stood at 210, which falls under 'poor' category, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI stood at 239, according to a data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

On Thursday, Ghaziabad and Noida also recorded 'moderate' air quality levels at 200 and 198 respectively, the data showed.

A senior CPCB official said there would be improvement in the air quality in the next few days as the wind speed improved.

"The wind speed increased due to development of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal," he said.

A slew of measures are being taken by the CPCB to fight pollution during the upcoming winter season, when the air quality in Delhi is generally the worst.