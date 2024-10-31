Blanket Of Smog Covers Delhi, Air Quality 'Very Poor' On Diwali

Delhi Air Quality: In Anand Vihar, the AQI level was recorded in the "severe" category

Delhi and neighbouring areas woke up to a thick layer of smog this morning, and the air quality index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category despite various anti-pollution measures. According to the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI on the morning of Diwali was recorded at 328, which falls under the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

In Anand Vihar, which is one of the 40 monitoring stations in the national capital, the AQI level was recorded at 419 and remained in the "severe" category.

The air quality remained "very poor" in other areas like Alipur, \Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, IGI Airport (T3), Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, RK Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, and Wazirpur.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune said the air quality is likely to be in the "very poor" category on Thursday and Friday, but may also reach the severe category in case of additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble or waste fires.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services told the news agency PTI that on Diwali, pollution levels are likely to rise as winds have shifted from south-southeast to northwesterly, which may carry smoke from stubble burning into the city.

"If firecrackers are also burst, the altered wind direction could further trap pollutants, worsening the air quality," he said.

Last year, the "festival of lights" was celebrated on November 12 and Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years, with the average AQI at 218.

Stubble burning or farm fires in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, especially during the post-harvest season of October and November, are also often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi.

Strict Measures In Delhi On Diwali

As many as 377 teams have been formed to enforce the ban on firecrackers across the national capital on Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said.

A senior Delhi Police officer has said all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been asked to form dedicated teams to ensure that firecrackers are not burst in their respective districts.

The capital has been breathing hazardous air quality for the past few weeks, prompting authorities to impose stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan last week.

Under stage two, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads will also be carried out on a daily basis, and dust control measures will be enforced at construction and demolition sites.

Further, traffic personnel will be deployed at congestion points, vehicle parking fees will be increased to discourage private transport and additional bus and metro services will be started.

People have been advised to use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles. They also have been asked to regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles, and avoid dust-generating construction activities from October to January.

People in Delhi-NCR also have been told to avoid the open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.