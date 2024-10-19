Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR, Toxic Foam Blankets Yamuna River As Winter Approaches

At India Gate, the AQI dropped to 251, categorized as 'Poor'.

At the cusp of winter season, a thin layer of smog engulfed Delhi and surrounding areas on Saturday, even as the air quality plummeted to the 'Poor' category.

While Delhi Air Quality Index stood at 273, Ghaziabad was at 246 and Noida at 228 at 8.20 am. In Delhi, the highest AQI was at the Akshardham and Anand Vihar area at 334 categorized as 'Very Poor', followed by AQI of 253 at AIIMS and surrounding areas, news agency ANI reported. At India Gate, the AQI dropped to 251, categorized as 'Poor'.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday held an emergency meeting with all concerned officials regarding the issue of pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the air quality is deteriorating as winter approaches the national capital. The Minister said the concerned authorities have been instructed to find out the local sources behind the deteriorating air quality.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of fog engulfs India Gate and surrounding areas as the AQI drops to 251, categorised as 'Poor'. pic.twitter.com/GRK11QlHMF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

"Winter is coming and the level of air pollution is increasing. The level has reached the poor category in Delhi. There are 13 hotspots in Delhi where AQI has crossed 300- Wazirpur, Mundka, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Dwarka Sector-8, Bawana, Narela, Vivek Vihar, Okhla Phase 2, Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Vihar and RK Puram. The AQI level was highest in Wazirpur," Mr Rai said in a press conference.

Mr Rai also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party's handling of the air pollution in Delhi. He said that the opposition has no right to comment on this as the BJP government is sleeping in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and at the Centre.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the Akshardham and the surrounding areas as the AQI in the area rises to 334, categorised as 'Very Poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board pic.twitter.com/1EovJit5Wc — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

Adding to concerns over pollution in Delhi-NCR was the toxic foam was seen blanketing the Yamuna river. The pungent foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, posing serious health risks, including respiratory and skin problems, environmental experts told news agency PTI. They said the pollution levels in the river are alarming and urged the government to tackle it on a war footing because major festivals like Chhath Puja are approaching.

#WATCH | Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River as pollution level in the river rises. Drone visuals from Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/1kLjlYZn3Z — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

Currently, Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle rising air pollution.