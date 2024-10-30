Advertisement

US' Tallest Building, One World Trade Centre, Lights Up In Diwali Celebrations

The White House also sent Diwali wishes in its statement: "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

New York:

The One World Trade Center in New York which is the tallest building in the US, on Wednesday lit up in colours in the occasion of Diwali. The building displayed 'diyas' as the US celebrated Diwali.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York stated, "Shubharambh of Diwali with the tallest building in the USA, One World Trade Center lighting up in radiant colors! Here's to a festival of lights that shines across the globe!"


Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti danced to the popular song "Tauba Tauba" during Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in Delhi.

He performed Bhangra on stage to the hit song from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie Bad Newz. Garcetti wore a brown kurta, cool shades, a red dupatta, and taupe shoes to complete his festive look.
He shared his excitement by posting an image of the embassy adorned with golden lights for Diwali. "Our Embassy is lit up and we are all set for Diwali. How are you celebrating the Festival of Lights?" he asked.


Garcetti expressed his excitement about the Diwali celebrations hosted by President Biden on Monday.


In a post on X, he said, "What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the White House! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the US-India bond. From New Delhi to DC, may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity."

The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans' contributions to the "US-India bond." Recently, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

