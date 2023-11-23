Delhi's Air Quality Expected To Improve In Next 2-3 Days: Gopal Rai

If Delhi air quality deteriorates in future and GRAP IV is invoked again.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today said the city's air quality, as per experts, is expected to improve in the next two to three days and hence the state government has decided to continue with GRAP III regulations.

The minister said the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to improve from the "very poor" category in the coming days but the ban on certain vehicles will continue under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III regulations.

"Under GRAP III, BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles are still banned," Gopal Rai told Press Trust of India.

"Scientists are saying that the air quality will improve in the coming 2-3 days. As per the present conditions, it was decided that GRAP III regulations will continue in Delhi for now," he said.

The minister further informed that the restrictions under GRAP IV have been modified and now include a ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles with All India Permit, which were allowed to enter Delhi earlier.

If Delhi air quality deteriorates in future and GRAP IV is invoked again, such vehicles will be banned from entering the national capital, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government may impose more stringent measures to curb the air pollution in the city, if rules are flouted, Mr Rai said while appealing to the residents to comply with rules.

The Centre on Saturday revoked GRAP IV which imposes a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the national capital.

The decision was taken following an improvement in the air quality in the region due to favourable wind speed and direction.

Stage IV is the final stage of GRAP, which is activated at least three days before the AQI surpasses the 450 mark in the capital.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)