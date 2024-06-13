Delhi Zoo To Boost Surveillance After Violent Conflict Between Animals

The fierce fight between two male chinkaras occurred at the Delhi Zoo on June 1.

Delhi Zoo, authorities have announced plans to add more CCTV cameras to animal enclosures following a recent bout of aggression between two male chinkaras that led to the death of one of them.

The fierce fight between two male chinkaras occurred on June 1.

Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar explained that such conflicts among animals are not uncommon.

"For dominance, males often engage in fights both in the wild and in zoo conditions. Unfortunately, in this case, the fight led to severe injuries. The affected male suffered from an intestinal injury and was rushed to the hospital, but it succumbed to injuries during treatment," he said.

The surviving chinkara, which sustained minor injuries, has been kept in an enclosure with other animals, including one born last month.

After this incident, several measures have been taken to enhance animal safety and monitoring, Kumar said, adding, "We are also working to reduce our response time through advanced technology and optimal use of manpower."

"We are planning to increase the number of CCTV cameras and expand coverage in animal areas to ensure quicker information relay during emergencies," he told Press Trust of India.

The Delhi Zoo director also said, "We cannot change their core behaviour, but we strive to prevent such incidents from escalating. Unfortunately, sometimes these fights can result in severe outcomes."

The Delhi Zoo authorities have said that for them, diseases that can endanger the entire species have always been a major threat.

Following the death of the chinkara, the Delhi Zoo now has eight chinkaras, three of which are males.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)