A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot at by her husband in south Rohini, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Sonia Sharma, had come to Delhi to see her relatives when her husband shot at her abdomen around 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

The couple has been living separately since 2016, they said.

The woman has been hospitalised and recuperating, they said.

