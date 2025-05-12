"All Systems Fully Functional, Ready For Ops If Needed In Future": India

India said all its military bases are fully functional and continue to remain so, debunking Pakistan's claims that it struck Indian bases. Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, said the military bases are "ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise."

Air Vice Marshal Bharti gave credit to India's layered integrated air defence system that protected military and civilian infrastructure. The senior air force officer said, "Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade."