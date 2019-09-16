Delhi Woman Sells Teen Daughter For Rs 1 Lakh; Had Sold Baby Too: Police

The teenage girl has been rescued and sent to a shelter. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly sold by her mother to a trafficker last week in Delhi, has been rescued, Delhi Commission for Women said on Sunday.

The rescued girl said her mother had also sold her one-year-old brother last month.

Last week, the girl's mother asked her to accompany her to her sister's place in Badarpur but instead took her to a hotel in Nizamuddin. The mother told her that she has to go somewhere and a man would take her home, they said.

The man, instead, took her to his house. The other girls present at man's house asked her to wear a wedding dress and "get ready". They told the girl that her mother had sold her for Rs 1 lakh, DCW said.

The girl, somehow, managed to escape from there .

She went back to her locality in Bawana and asked her neighbours for help. They informed DCW, who took the girl to a police station.

The girl used to live with her mother, stepfather and four siblings. She told the police that her mother was under debt and she sold her to pay if off.

The police have registered a case but are yet to make arrests. The child has been sent to a shelter home,.

