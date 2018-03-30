Delhi Woman, Brother Allegedly Stab Delivery Man Multiple Times, Dump Body Near Drain

The accused, who have been arrested, were identified as Kamal Deep, 30, and her brother Jitender Singh, 34, the police said. They have recovered Rs 40,000, a van which was used in committing the crime, a blood stained towel, a knife and shoe laces that were used to strangle the delivery man.
The incident came to light on March 21 after a man was found lying in a pool of blood in a drain in Chander Vihar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) MN Tiwari said.
The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he is now recovering.
The delivery boy told the police that he had come to deliver a cell phone worth Rs 11,000 to Kamal Deep and called her to confirm her address. She then started calling him about why he was getting delayed.
When the man became unconscious, Ms Kaur and Mr Singh robbed Rs 40,000 in cash from him and later dumped him near a drain thinking that he has died, the police said.