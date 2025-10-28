Man Stabbed To Death After Intervening In Wife's Dispute With Teen Who Molested Her

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a quarrel between his wife and a youth who had passed lewd remarks and molested her in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Muslin (18) and his uncle have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder, they said, adding that the man has been identified as Akbar Ali Mirza, a resident of New Seemapuri.

The police said they received a PCR call regarding a quarrel around 11.56 pm on Monday at Seemapuri police station.

According to a complaint lodged by Ali's wife, Fareen Muslin, who was known to the family, allegedly passed abusive and lewd remarks at her. When she objected, he continued to hurl abuses and also assaulted her, they said.

When Akbar Ali intervened to pacify the situation, Muslin's maternal uncle reached the spot in his support and attacked Ali with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds, officials said.

Ali was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A senior police officer said that both the crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams visited the scene and collected evidence.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to molestation and murder. Two accused persons, including the main assailant, have been detained," the officer said.

Ali was previously listed as a "bad character" of Seemapuri police station. The exact motive behind the fatal attack is being verified, and further investigation is underway, the officials added.

Ali's wife, Fareen, told PTI, “There were around eight to ten people, including two women. Only two have been caught, and the rest are missing. It happened around 11.30 pm. There was a boy named Muslin, who was intoxicated. He is my friend's brother." While I was talking to my friend, he began speaking abusively to us, Farheen said, adding that she slapped him and asked him to leave, but he pulled her hair.

"His mother came and took him inside the house, but soon after, Muslin returned, started arguing again, and gathered others. My husband was killed for no reason,” the woman claimed.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother Aasma said that Ali was her only son.

"They cut his hand and killed him. By the time I reached, he had already been taken to the hospital. There was blood all over his body,” she said.

Salma, Ali's mother-in-law, told PTI, "My daughter had gone to intervene in a fight between Muslin and her sister. They slapped my daughter and pulled her hair. I went there to pacify the situation and was bringing my daughter home when Akbar arrived. The accused then brought weapons and killed him.”

