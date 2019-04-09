Temperature Rises In Delhi, Heat Wave Likely For Rest Of Week

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 39 degrees Celsius later in the day. (FILE PHOTO)

The temperature in Delhi rose on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The MeT Office has forecast further rise in temperature and spell of heat waves in Delhi tomorrow onwards for the rest of this week.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 39 degrees Celsius later in the day.

According to the MeT Department, the temperature in Delhi will be 40 degrees Celsius and upward from April 10 to April 15.

The weatherman has also predicted partly cloudy sky. Relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius. The dust storm and thunderstorm that had hit Delhi on Sunday had dropped the temperatures of the national capital by 6-7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted tomorrow's maximum temperature in Delhi at 40 degrees Celsius, and minimum at 21 degrees Celsius.

