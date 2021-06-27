Some Delhi Areas Likely To Get Light Rain, Thunderstorms Today: Weather Office

Delhi Weather: The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius. (File)

It was a clear morning in the national capital on Sunday and the minimum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, the Met office said.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at a few places.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 39 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 68 per cent and the city received five mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to weather department.

Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.