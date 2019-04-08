Rain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi Later Today

Delhi has received 6.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (FILE PHOTO)

Delhiites woke up to a sunny Monday, even as the weather department forecasts thunderstorm and rain later today. The minimum temperature in the morning in Delhi was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the maximum temperature expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

"The sky was clear in morning. Thunderstorm with rain is likely to take place later in the day," an Indian Meteorological Department official said.

He added that Delhi has received 6.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with dust-storm and gusty winds reaching a speed of 40-50 kmph in some parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Humidity in Delhi was recorded at 74 per cent today morning.

Yesterday, Delhi was swept by a dust storm followed by light showers. The storm also resulted in a slight dip in temperature. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

