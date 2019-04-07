Dust Storm, Rain In Delhi Brings Down Temperature Slightly In Some Areas

The MeT department's weather update for the night showed "thunderstorm with squall".

After a hot day at 36 degrees in Delhi, the capital city was swept by a dust storm followed by light showers as predicted by the Meteorological Department. The storm also resulted in a slight dip in temperature.

The weather officials had earlier in the day, predicted party cloudy sky with possibility of light rains. "Delhi will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with moderate squall," PTI quoted officials as saying.

The Met department's weather update for the night showed "thunderstorm with squall". The weather officials also predicted a Thunderstorm or dust storm for Monday.

The air quality also dropped to "unhealthy" with air quality index at 152.

Meanwhile, some parts of Rajasthan also witnessed a dust storm and light rainfall on Sunday, PTI reported quoting weather department officials.

The storm blew over Pilani, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bikaner and Jaipur, while light rainfall occurred in Churu and Sri Ganganagar districts, the official said.

Flights from parts of Rajasthan were also reportedly delayed due to the storm.

