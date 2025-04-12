"Stranded For 12 Hours": Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Dust Storm

Flight delays due to strong dust storms and gusty winds in Delhi impacted hundreds of passengers yesterday. Besides the delayed flights, at least 15 flights were also diverted from their scheduled destination, sources suggest.

While airlines such as Air India and IndiGo issued advisories on X, many frustrated passengers described their ordeal.

"We had a connecting flight from Srinagar to Delhi to Mumbai at 4 pm. Our flight was scheduled to land in Delhi around 6 pm but was diverted to Chandigarh due to a dust storm. It was then flown back to Delhi at 11 pm," a passenger onboard the Air India flight told NDTV.

"We were then asked to board another flight in Delhi for Mumbai at 12 am. We sat in the aircraft for about 4 hours and were then made to deboard again and go through the security check again. It's 8 am, and we are still waiting at the airport. Our flight has not yet taken off," the stranded passenger said.

A 75-year-old wheelchair-bound woman onboard the same flight said, "We are stranded for over 12 hours. We could not land in Delhi due to the storm. But we have been waiting at the Delhi airport since 11 pm."

Some fliers expressed their anger on X.

Posting a picture of the stranded passenger, a user wrote: "Most mismanaged, misinformed world class international airport, New Delhi...Worse than bus stand".

"Indigo flight from Kolkata to Delhi got rescheduled 6times from evening. @IndiGo6E are you taking the passengers for granted?? People are already 6hrs late for this," a user wrote.

Another said, "A flight from Delhi hasn't yet departed. You have boarded them on time and made them sit for two hours. Disgusting. Also as per rule you are supposed to provide refreshments if flight is delayed for more than two hours."

"Stranded in Delhi Airport for more than 14 hours ...#AirIndia you have zero accountability and commitment towards yu our passenger... You don't deserve to be in this space," another flier said.

Air India in its advisory said that some of its flights to and from Delhi were either delayed or diverted due to the thunderstorm.

Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule.

In a response to passengers, the airlines said that the "airport team is trying their best to ensure a speedy resolution". "We request your patience and understanding," it said.

IndiGo and SpiceJet also said that some of their flights may be impacted due to the weather.

"While weather conditions in Delhi have improved, airside congestion continues to impact flight operations to/from Delhi. We encourage you to regularly check your flight status for the latest updates. Our ground team remains committed to assisting you and ensuring your wait is as comfortable as possible. We sincerely appreciate your continued patience and support as we work to get you to your destination smoothly," IndiGo said.

The Delhi airport also issued an advisory informing passengers of flight delays.

"Due to the inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said.

Dust storm in Delhi

A strong dust storm whipped up Delhi and adjoining areas on Friday evening, a day after a dust storm and moderate rain lashed parts of the national capital. The storm caused huge damage in some parts of the capital with branches of trees falling on roads, cars.

(Visuals from Mandi House)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert in Delhi for thunderstorms and lightning through the day.