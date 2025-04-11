Advertisement
15 Flights Diverted, Several Delayed As Dust Storm Hits Delhi, Nearby Areas

The weather office informed that the strong winds may damage crops and vulnerable structures, advising people to stay indoors and, if possible, avoid travel.

Read Time: 2 mins
15 Flights Diverted, Several Delayed As Dust Storm Hits Delhi, Nearby Areas
Tree branches fell in several areas of Delhi, including Lodhi Garden.
Delhi:

After days of scorching heat, the national capital and its adjoining areas have been witnessing a change in weather. Strong winds whipped up a dust storm in several parts of Delhi, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh this evening. The gusty winds have also affected flight operations, with 15 flights flying to and from Delhi being diverted, sources said. Many flights were also delayed, they added.

While Air India said that some of its flights to and from Delhi were either delayed or diverted due to the thunderstorm, IndiGo and SpiceJet said that some of their fights may also be impacted due to the weather.

The weather office informed that the strong winds may damage crops and vulnerable structures, advising people to stay indoors and, if possible, avoid travel. "Do not take shelter under trees, do not lie on concrete floors and lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies," it advised.

Videos showed strong winds stirring up dust and debris, partially covering cars and buildings. 

Tree branches fell in several areas of Delhi, including Lodhi Garden, as visuals showed trees swaying due to strong winds. In the Delhi Gate area, a tree fell on a stationary motorcycle.

Delhi received light drizzle on Friday that kept the temperature under check, bringing relief to people from the heatwave in the past few days.

On Monday, the national capital's maximum temperature touched 40 degrees celsius for the first time this season, marking a heatwave situation that persisted for three consecutive days. On Wednesday, the city recorded its warmest night in three years, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Duststorm, Delhi Weather, Delhi
