15 Flights Diverted, Several Delayed As Dust Storm Hits Delhi, Nearby Areas

After days of scorching heat, the national capital and its adjoining areas have been witnessing a change in weather. Strong winds whipped up a dust storm in several parts of Delhi, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh this evening. The gusty winds have also affected flight operations, with 15 flights flying to and from Delhi being diverted, sources said. Many flights were also delayed, they added.

While Air India said that some of its flights to and from Delhi were either delayed or diverted due to the thunderstorm, IndiGo and SpiceJet said that some of their fights may also be impacted due to the weather.

#TravelAdvisory



Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are closely… — Air India (@airindia) April 11, 2025

#6ETravelAdvisory: With a dust storm over #Delhi and #Jaipur flights may be impacted. Keep a close tab on your flight status to stay updated https://t.co/CjwsVzFWky. Wishing you safe travels. pic.twitter.com/PsPPYQsWvI — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 11, 2025

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (thunderstorm/rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 11, 2025

The weather office informed that the strong winds may damage crops and vulnerable structures, advising people to stay indoors and, if possible, avoid travel. "Do not take shelter under trees, do not lie on concrete floors and lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies," it advised.

Videos showed strong winds stirring up dust and debris, partially covering cars and buildings.

Delhi NCR is under a heavy dust storm! Visuals from Gurgaon — very intense dust storm hits Gurugram. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/IqGVen4kLb — The Curious Quill (@PleasingRj) April 11, 2025

Tree branches fell in several areas of Delhi, including Lodhi Garden, as visuals showed trees swaying due to strong winds. In the Delhi Gate area, a tree fell on a stationary motorcycle.

#WATCH | Delhi: Branches of trees fell after the National Capital experienced dust storm in several areas.



(Visuals from Delhi Gate) pic.twitter.com/Fjmdg6Dv8E — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Branches of trees fell after the National Capital experienced dust storm in several areas.



(Visuals from Mandi House) pic.twitter.com/WDIFs9tv8r — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

Delhi received light drizzle on Friday that kept the temperature under check, bringing relief to people from the heatwave in the past few days.

On Monday, the national capital's maximum temperature touched 40 degrees celsius for the first time this season, marking a heatwave situation that persisted for three consecutive days. On Wednesday, the city recorded its warmest night in three years, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius.