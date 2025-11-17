Delhi Records Coldest November Morning In 3 Years At 8.7 Degrees Celsius

Delhi's minimum temperature on Monday dropped to 8.7 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below normal and the lowest in November in the last three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The lowest minimum temperature for the month in recent years was recorded on November 29, 2022, at 7.3 degrees Celsius.

The month's lowest minimum temperature was 9.2 degrees Celsius in 2023 and 9.5 degrees Celsius in 2024, IMD data showed.

Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, Mahesh Palawat, said the mercury is expected to drop further once Delhi receives rainfall.

"Till it rains, the day temperature will not fall. After rain, temperatures will dip more rapidly," he said.

Light rain is likely in the coming days, which may lead to colder early mornings in the capital, he added.

The humidity level in Delhi stood at 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast mostly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

