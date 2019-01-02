Delhi To Get 7 Modern 'Metro-Like' Bus Terminals

New bus terminals will have aerodynamic canopy that act like rain shelter and water collector.

With an aim to improve the travelling experience of commuters, the Delhi Government on Tuesday gave its nod for the modernisation of seven bus terminals in the national capital.

"The Transport Department has floated tender for modernisation of Nehru Place Bus Terminal, and tender for another two bus terminals (Najafgarh, Azadpur) are expected to be floated within a week," reads a government statement.

According to the statement, the tenders for the remaining four terminals were expected to be released in February.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in the statement, "Bus terminals in Delhi have been neglected for decades and the convenience and comfort of bus commuters often ignored."



"The present terminals do not incorporate basic public amenities such as waiting area, water and toilet facilities, pick-up/drop-off points. And also the spaces are poorly lit and shelters are few and far between which deter women, young and aged passengers and differently-abled commuters from using the terminals."

"Bus commuters should get the same experience that airport and metro train commuters get at transit points, only then will there be pride and universal adoption of public buses in Delhi," he added.

Aiming to connect Delhi's bus commuters with world-class transit experience, the government is looking at modernising bus terminals and converting these underutilized urban voids into vibrant public hubs where commuters can access civic amenities in a well-designed, multifunctional public space.

The futuristic Nehru Place bus terminal will have a public plaza along the Ring Road where commuters can wait and access facilities. It will also have an aerodynamic tree-like canopy which will serve as a rain-shelter and water-collector that directs rainwater into harvesting tanks.

"By bringing the Mohalla Clinic, waiting areas integrated with a creche/play area, e-Kiosk for bill payment into the bus terminal, we are recreating the transport hub into a civic center," the statement noted.

DTC will be able to garner revenue from outdoors signage and digital media integrated into the architecture of the public amenities on site.

Provision has been made for connectivity to the foot-over-bridge located at a short distance from the site as well as integrating a pedestrian bridge to take the commuters to Nehru Place without having to intersect with vehicular traffic.