New Hospitals, Flyovers Soon As Delhi Ramps Up Health, Transport Infrastructure

Delhi is ramping up its health infrastructure, with over 1,300 new hospital beds almost ready across four government hospitals, and the construction of seven hospitals with ICU facilities is underway in the city.

At a recent high-level review meeting, the Public Works Department (PWD) briefed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the status of key projects of the department.

"These hospitals are almost ready. Furniture is being installed and fire safety approvals are in the final stages," a senior PWD official said. The new beds are expected to be operational within the next few months.

According to the officials, construction of new blocks is underway at Acharya Shree Bhikshu, Dada Dev, Guru Gobind Singh, and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospitals, where the work was undertaken by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2019-20, but could not be completed due to the lack of funds.

Additionally, the government is also constructing 11 new hospitals, including seven with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities. At least 13 health centres are being expanded as part of a broader medical infrastructure upgrade.

A mix of public-private partnerships and fully government-funded models are being used to ensure quality.

Court Infrastructure Projects Lag Behind

While health infrastructure projects are showing progress, the administration is under growing pressure to accelerate work on court complexes and transport upgrades.

"We've made good progress on health but need to pick up pace on courts and transport. The next few months are critical," a government source told NDTV.

Court infrastructure projects at Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini are facing delays due to technical challenges, including high groundwater levels and pending design finalisations as key reasons for the delay, officials said.

On the transport front, the Delhi government has sought Rs 953 crore from the Centre under the Central Road Fund to repair and resurface 400 km of roads damaged by monsoon rains and delayed maintenance.

Additionally, the Urban Development Fund (UDF) has requested Rs 1,000 crore to fast-track stalled infrastructure projects, including long-pending flyovers and underpasses.

Two major flyovers, at Modi Mill and Savitri Cinema intersections on the Outer Ring Road, have received clearance at a total cost of Rs 412 crore. Both sites are known for chronic congestion, and the government hopes the new structures will ease traffic snarls once operational.