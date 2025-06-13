Delhi University Colleges To Conduct Safety Audit Of Campus Infrastructure

The University of Delhi has issued a directive to all college principals, department heads, hostel provosts, and university librarians to carry out a comprehensive infrastructure and safety survey of their premises after the conclusion of examinations and commencement of summer vacations.

In an official circular issued by the Proctor, Professor Rajni Abbi, institutions have been asked to inspect all rooms and toilets to ensure that walls and roofs are in a safe condition.

The circular also calls for a check on the proper functioning of electrical fittings such as fans and lights, and to ensure adequate water supply for drinking and sanitation purposes.

"It is requested that after the examinations end and the vacation period begins, a thorough survey be conducted in all rooms and toilets of your institution. Please ensure that all roofs and walls are structurally sound, electrical fittings such as fans and lights are functioning, there is enough provision for drinking water and adequate supply of toilet water," the circular states.

The Proctor further instructed that lifts should be operational and ramps for students with disabilities be repaired if needed. Functioning fire extinguishers are to be ensured, and buildings requiring white-washing should be attended to. These measures, the circular notes, are particularly important in light of recent incidents reported from some colleges.

The initiative falls under the purview of the Board of Residence, Health and Discipline, Ordinance XV (Chapter VI), and aims to provide students with a "safe, secure and healthy environment" upon their return from vacation.