Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 36.7 Degrees, 4 Notches Below Normal

Delhi Air Quality Index: Delhi's 24-hour air quality index stood at 204. (File)

Delhi's maximum temperature rose slightly amid clear skies on Thursday, but settled within the comfortable range.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal for this time of the year. It was 34.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department. The mercury is predicted to rise up to 41 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index stood at 204. It was 175 on Wednesday.

The city breathed its cleanest air (24-hour AQI 89) in 134 days on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.