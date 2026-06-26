Fortis Hospital Under Scrutiny Following Inquiry Into Patient Death In Delhi

An inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after a family alleged delays in treatment contributed to their son's death has found multiple irregularities at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, prompting the Delhi government to initiate action against the facility.

Delhi government has ordered action against Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after an inquiry, launched over allegations that a stabbing victim did not receive timely treatment, found multiple irregularities including alleged fire safety deficiencies, building norm violations and lapses in medical protocols.

Officials said a detailed inquiry report is being prepared and further action will be taken based on its findings.

Complaint At Chief Minister's Public Hearing Triggered Inquiry

The probe was ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after a complaint was raised during a public hearing. The family of a young man who suffered stab injuries in Shalimar Bagh alleged that Fortis Hospital delayed treatment and sought payment before medical procedures began. They claimed that the delay contributed to his death.

On Thursday, a team led by SS Parihar, District Magistrate of the Central-North District, along with officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Fire Department and other government departments, inspected the hospital.

Inspection Team Flags Multiple Alleged Violations

According to the Delhi government, the inspection revealed several irregularities, including alleged misuse of building by-laws, illegal construction, deficiencies in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement and lapses in adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing medical care.

The inquiry team also reviewed CCTV footage and emergency department records related to the case.

CCTV Footage Examined As Part Of Probe

According to findings cited by officials, the footage showed that the injured youth had walked into the emergency department on his own after suffering the stab wounds.

"The team also examined CCTV footage and found that the youth who later died after suffering the stab injury had walked into the emergency department on his own. This suggests that had he received timely treatment, his life could have been saved," the inquiry findings stated.

Officials said records maintained by the emergency department were also examined as part of the investigation.

"In view of these irregularities and the negligence in patient care, it has been decided to initiate action against the hospital," the district administration said.

Family Alleged Delay In Treatment

The inquiry stems from a complaint received during Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Jan Sunwai programme held in Shalimar Bagh between June 18 and June 20.

According to the Delhi government, Mithalesh Jha, a resident of Shalimar Village, alleged that his son, Sunil Jha, who was attacked near BC Block in Shalimar Bagh on June 4, was not provided timely treatment after being taken to Fortis Hospital.

The complainant alleged that treatment was not initiated immediately and that hospital authorities insisted on payment before commencing treatment. He claimed that prompt medical intervention could have saved his son's life.

Following the complaint, the Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the hospital's functioning.

Fortis Says It Will Cooperate With Authorities

Responding to the development, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said it would cooperate with the authorities.

"Fortis remains committed to the highest standards of patient care, clinical excellence, and regulatory compliance. We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities."

"Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority."

The hospital has not yet issued a detailed response to the specific allegations raised by the complainant or the findings cited by the inspection team.

The Delhi government said the final inquiry report is being prepared and action will proceed in accordance with its conclusions.