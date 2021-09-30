Delhi Records Zero Covid Deaths, 47 New Cases; Positivity Rate 0.06%

Delhi today recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 and 47 fresh cases. (Representational)

Delhi today recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 47 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported this month one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,087.

On Thursday, 47 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,868. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 72,386 tests - 50,425 RT-PCR tests and 21,961 rapid antigen tests - were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Saturdar Jain had recently said medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

Few days later, he had said that the number of coronavirus cases had also been under control for the last two months, and together the society and government can strive and win over it, by following all Covid-appropriate behaviours.

The number of active cases slightly increased to 400 on Thursday from 392 a day before, the bulletin said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)