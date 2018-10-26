Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature On Friday

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in New Delhi was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below the normal and the lowest of the season so far. The minimum temperature was at 15.8 degrees Celsius, also below the season's average, a met officer said.

Humidity oscillated between 94 and 38 per cent.

The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday with mist in the morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 31 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively," it said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

