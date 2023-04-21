Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 36.7 Degrees

The national capital witnessed a warm day on Friday. (Representational)

The national capital witnessed a warm day on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, it said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 62 per cent and 24 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. Despite the weather office's forecast of light rainfall, the no rains were recorded in the city till 6:30 pm. Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category at 129, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

