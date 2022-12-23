5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Delhi, CCTV Shows Moment She Was Kidnapped

A CCTV footage from the area shows the alleged kidnapper taking away the girl.

A five-year-old girl was kidnapped and then raped in outer-north Delhi area on Wednesday, the police said.

Police said the girl was kidnapped by a man when she was playing outside her home in Bhalswa Dairy area on Wednesday.

The moment the child was kidnapped was caught on CCTV installed in the area. The CCTV footage shows the alleged kidnapper taking away the girl in his arms.

The five-year-old was found near a park in the area early next morning, officials said, adding that she was rushed to a hospital for medical examination, where doctors confirmed that she had been raped.

The accused is missing and a search is on to trace him, police said.

The girl's parents are daily wagers. They filed a missing complaint after she did not return home on Wednesday night.

After her parents reported her missing, police formed three teams to trace the child, and her photograph was shared with other police stations as well.

Announcements were also made in the area about her, a police official said.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, outer-north Delhi, said the search continued throughout the night and the child was found near a park at 7 am on Thursday.

"We are hopeful to catch the accused soon," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act for rape and abduction of the minor girl.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought a report from the police in the case.

"Five-year-old girl raped in Delhi. She was picked up from the front of her residence at Bhalswa Dairy and later, found near a lake. She underwent a surgery in a hospital. My team is with her. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the accused are arrested soon," DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.