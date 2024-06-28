Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded, Car Submerged Under Flyover

Delhi rain: A car was seen submerged at Minto Road.

Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rain for the second consecutive day today with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day.

According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would continue to occur over Delhi-NCR for the next two hours.

Rain, which brought respite from the scorching heat, also caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

Visuals shared by the news agency ANI on X showed roads inundated and long traffic in parts of Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Roads inundated as heavy rain continues in parts of National Capital



(Visuals from Govindpuri) pic.twitter.com/9idnGwx0nb — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#WATCH | Traffic snarls seen at ITO as rain continues to lash parts of Delhi pic.twitter.com/HA64Rb3xDd — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

A car was also seen submerged at Minto Road.

#WATCH | A car submerged in water and roads heavily flooded due to continues downpour in Delhi



(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/tsE2QJYuGH — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Many people also took to their social media platforms and shared the visuals of waterlogging.

Earlier on Thursday, rain in Delhi brought the temperature down to 35.4 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm.

Rain, however, had also caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city. Commuters in many places faced inconvenience as traffic police received several calls for waterlogging, traffic congestion, and fallen trees.

Delhi had been reeling from the sweltering heat, recording nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022.

Monsoon To Arrive In Delhi In Next 2-3 Days

The monsoon is set to arrive in Delhi in the next two to three days, the IMD said on Thursday.

The IMD said in a statement that conditions are likely to become favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon in the capital during the next two to three days.

Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 26, according to IMD data. It arrived on June 30 in 2022, on July 13 in 2021, and June 25 in 2020.

The weather agency, meanwhile, has predicted light to moderate spells of rainfall over Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka today.